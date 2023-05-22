Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 136 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after acquiring an additional 256,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,668,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,926,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.30. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $150.98.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

