Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,986 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

