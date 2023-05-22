Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,870 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

