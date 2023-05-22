Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 412,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 272,591 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

