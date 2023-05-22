Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $69.44 on Monday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

