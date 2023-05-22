Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,297 shares of company stock worth $8,800,269. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

