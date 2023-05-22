Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 130,941 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,941 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

