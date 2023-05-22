Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.