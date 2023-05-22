Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 31,882 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invitation Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

INVH stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

