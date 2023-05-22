Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 38,570 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,792 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $9,592,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

