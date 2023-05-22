Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

AA stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $67.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

