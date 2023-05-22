Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 257,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

