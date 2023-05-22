Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,371,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $101.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

