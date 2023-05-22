Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,425 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% during the third quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 342.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,902,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,595 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.04. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. HSBC boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

