Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 796 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

