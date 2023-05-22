Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after acquiring an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 417,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after acquiring an additional 369,517 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 364,322 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,983,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.
Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Stock Performance
Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.23.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
- Netflix Stock Just Had Its Largest Intraday Gain Since 2022
- Analyst Flags Concerns About P&G Growth Despite Earnings Beat
- Is This Why Mike Burry Took a Stake in The RealReal Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.