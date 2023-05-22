Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.15 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,179,041 shares of company stock valued at $73,434,579 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

