Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

NYSE:APTV opened at $94.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.79. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

