Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.28. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

