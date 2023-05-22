Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8454 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $51.33 on Monday. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IKTSY. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,390.00.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Further Reading

