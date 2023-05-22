iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

