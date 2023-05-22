iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 944,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWN opened at $133.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.