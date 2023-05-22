iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $20,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

