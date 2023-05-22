Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $21,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $148.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.34. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

