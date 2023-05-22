Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.34. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

