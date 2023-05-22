Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Raises Dividend to $1.61 Per Share

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Up 0.9 %

JCYGY stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $52.21.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

(Get Rating)

See Also

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.