Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Raises Dividend to $1.61 Per Share

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Up 0.9 %
JCYGY stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $52.21.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JCYGY)
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
- Netflix Stock Just Had Its Largest Intraday Gain Since 2022
- Analyst Flags Concerns About P&G Growth Despite Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.