John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

JHSC opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

