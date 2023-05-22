KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Sells $40,935.18 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $40,935.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,197.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $359.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.22. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 402,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

