Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $19,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,653,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after acquiring an additional 844,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,231,000 after acquiring an additional 498,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.31 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.55%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

