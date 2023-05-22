Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

