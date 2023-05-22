Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1897 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGFHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.50.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

