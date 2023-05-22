Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,474 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.15 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 515.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

