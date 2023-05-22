Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Knowles were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 201.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $16.22 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

