Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 639,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,489 shares of company stock valued at $13,934,528. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

