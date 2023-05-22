Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lear by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,562,000 after buying an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $2,896,532. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $125.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

