Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance

LYSFY stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $13.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Get Lerøy Seafood Group ASA alerts:

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.