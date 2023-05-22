Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance
LYSFY stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $13.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.
