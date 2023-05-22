Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$36.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSPD. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD opened at C$17.94 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$17.02 and a 1 year high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.45.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.