Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,013 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $58.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

