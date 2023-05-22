Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $268.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average of $248.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

