LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,637 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LXP opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

