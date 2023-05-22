Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stake Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VAC opened at $125.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.