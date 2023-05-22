Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

MAXR opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

