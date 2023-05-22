Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $104,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAXR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.89%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

