MediaAlpha (MAX) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 190 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MediaAlpha to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% MediaAlpha Competitors -39.67% -167.31% -5.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaAlpha Competitors 790 4793 10176 259 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MediaAlpha and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 151.12%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.68%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million -$57.67 million -4.70 MediaAlpha Competitors $3.90 billion $76.52 million -18.44

MediaAlpha’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediaAlpha rivals beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

