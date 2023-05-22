Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,479,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

