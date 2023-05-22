Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 995 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.