Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 26.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 155.4% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 284,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $45.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.