Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,643 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $48,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after acquiring an additional 491,047 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

