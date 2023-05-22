Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $503,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

