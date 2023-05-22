Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $513,000 Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.4 %

PBA opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

